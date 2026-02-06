David Friedman’s Substack



Frank
5h

I feasted on the Calculation Debate -- both sides -- when I was a student!

Your criticism is well taken. The closest thing to Lange-Lerner that has been implemented has been the EU Common Agricultural Policy [CAP] and it illustrates well how a real life Central Planning Board will set prices.

The CAP is a whole set of prices enforced by the government through buying product. Those are political prices, set to make the least efficient farmer vote for the party that gives him the bounty of the high price. Of course there were surpluses -- the wine lake, the butter mountain, and the milk ocean. Prices were kept in check only when it seemed politically feasible to do so.

The only other constraint on this behavior was the budgetary cost of financing the surpluses. High tariffs lowered the budgetary cost.

Seemster
6h

According to these implications, should we prefer society be ran by corporations rather than the government? It appears that we should even though most people seem to think that would be dystopian.

