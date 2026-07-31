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Doctor Hammer's avatar
Doctor Hammer
20h

I don't think Kipling is against Smith's point here. The Afghanis never actually threatened Britain, and Britain did (more or less) occupy and control Afghanistan. Even the disastrous retreat through the passes was made worse by tribesmen with muskets and other fire arms firing upon the columns, not just spears and bows. The apparently unending willingness of the hill tribes to fight any occupation is what kept Afghanistan from being conquered long term (then and in just about every case since), but they tend to lose stand up engagements and can't project power. There is no risk they will sack Rome or London, but they are unusually difficult to pacify.

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William H Stoddard's avatar
William H Stoddard
21h

Perhaps you remember Belloc's lines

Whatever happens, we have got

The Maxim gun, and they have not

?

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