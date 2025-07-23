David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RatMan29's avatar
RatMan29
18h

Larry Niven, I think in "Playgrounds of the Mind", did a story with the "Childhood Innocence" idea as a background plot. The world where it took place left the parents in control of the process as long as the child remained an adolescent. Some kids appeared fine with it; others resented it. I'm sorry I've forgotten the name of the story.

Meanwhile his "The Jigsaw Man" (published 1966 in Ellison's "Dangerous Visions" has mostly come true, in China. In the real one belonging to the wrong religion is enough to get your organs harvested.

Vernor Vinge explores the use and misuse of stasis boxes in "Marooned in Realtime" and "A Deepness in the Sky."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kevin's avatar
Kevin
1d

Regarding "How to Live Much Longer," this was a key plot point in the movie Inception:

Yusuf: The compound we'll be using to share the dream creates a very clear connection between dreamers whilst actually accelerating brain function.

Cobb: In other words, it gives us more time on each level.

Yusuf: Brain function in the dream will be about 20 times normal. And when you enter a dream within that dream, the effect is compounded. It's three dreams, that's 10 hours times 20-

Arthur: Math was never my strong subject. How much time is that?

Cobb: It's a week, the first level down, six months the second level down, and the third level-

Ariadne: That's 10 years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Friedman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture