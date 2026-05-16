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Ghillie Dhu's avatar
Ghillie Dhu
13h

If you want to really rabbit hole on this, look into plasma sails.

TL;DR: the idea is to use (massless) magnetic fields in lieu of material sails, thereby circumventing the thinness requirements.

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John Michener's avatar
John Michener
19h

Amazon has a number of books concerning the issue. Look up Space Sailing (I got that over 10 years ago) and solar sailing. You will have a lot of hits. There are also papers going back many decades.

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