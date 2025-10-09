David Friedman’s Substack

Rb
5h

A question about the Athenian system: if you claim I'm richer than you, and I accept the offer to trade all our possessions, which of us then has to pay for the trireme?

Dan F
2h

Regarding Clarke, at a smaller scale, I could see problems with vote buying. A top voter might pay a top voter on the other side to not vote, which would make sense if he valued his candidate more than the other person. A top voter could also pay smaller voters and then vote with a smaller value in order to avoid being decisive. At a small scale, or without secrecy, we could suppose it would be possible to enforce these deals.

At a larger scale, there would probably be votes with such small values that they would be unlikely to matter. The risk of having to pay anything would also be small, even if they increase their vote beyond their real value. So the situation seems analogous to normal voting, where single votes are unlikely to matter, and the cost of voting is very small, and people have shown that they do vote, hoping that others do too.

Could there also be the possibility of top voters coordinating so that no one of their votes are responsible for the victory? This one seems more artificial - how would they know if their votes are decisive?

None of these points seem as damning as the question suggestions. That might be because I'm not thinking through them fully, or because I'm missing an angle. But they might be interesting for other commenters.

