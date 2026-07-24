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Nadav Zohar's avatar
Nadav Zohar
13h

Where’s the puzzle? I see nothing non-obvious here.

BTW I suspect many people favor or oppose bathroom laws not because they want to use certain bathrooms, or shelter their daughters from having to share bathrooms with certain people, but because the existence or non-existence of a bathroom laws is to them a kind of litmus test for the ideological climate in that jurisdiction more broadly.

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Frank's avatar
Frank
13h

The economic analysis is impeccable, of course. The distinction between political bias and economic confusion is inadequately distinguished, I think, The economic confusion is necessary to support the political bias intellectually! The beliefs of the overly credentialed Brahmins of the left are "luxury beliefs" that support their 'luxury policies".

That's the new class divide -- is between the working stiffs and the Brahmins.

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