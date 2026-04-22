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John Ketchum's avatar
John Ketchum
1d

The deeper problem isn’t efficiency but incentive alignment. When punishment generates benefits for enforcers, the system begins optimizing for extraction rather than justice. That’s the mechanism behind civil forfeiture, colonial forced-labor sentences, and every historical case where “efficient” punishment quietly expanded the scope of criminalization.

A structural safeguard is simple: coercive institutions must never profit from the punishments they impose. Any cost imposed on an offender should flow to victims or neutral funds, never to the enforcers themselves. When enforcement is insulated from revenue, the incentive gradient that drives predatory behavior disappears.

In that sense, inefficiency is sometimes a feature, not a flaw. Friction in coercive systems prevents them from drifting into self-financing extraction. Efficient punishments are dangerous precisely because they lower the marginal cost of coercion.

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Geran Kostecki's avatar
Geran Kostecki
1d

Maybe a pedantic point, but in the US at least, execution is much more expensive than life imprisonment. And also delayed many years, reducing deterrence.

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