David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

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Daniel Melgar's avatar
Daniel Melgar
14h

“It seems obvious that, if one’s concern is status rather than real income, we are in a zero sum game, that if my status increases relative to yours, yours must have decreased relative to mine. That point of view seems to support the approach to politics that sees it mainly as a question of who gets to benefit at the expense of whom, of which side who is on.”

This brings to mind (once again) the Russian story about the peasant

who finds a magical bottle with a genie who pops out.

The genie tells the peasant, "I will grant you one wish. You can have whatever your heart desires—wealth, land, a grand house, gold. But there is one condition: whatever I give you, your hated neighbor will receive twice as much."

The peasant falls silent. He contemplates the offer for a long time, pacing back and forth and doing the math.

Finally, the peasant's face hardens with a malicious sense of satisfaction, and he turns to the genie:

"Poke out one of my eyes."

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omar's avatar
omar
16h

Status is not just non-zero-sum; zero-sum does not apply to it at all. A zero-sum game requires a summable total, which requires a universal scale, which implies transitive rankings for everyone. Status has none of these: Harvard drama students and polisci students are not higher or lower than each other, just ranked on different scales. And since everyone belongs to multiple communities at once, a person can outrank you on one ladder while you outrank him on another, so no universal status ordering is even possible. That fragmentation also makes status different from wealth, which is non-zero-sum because the pie can grow. With status there is no common pie, only ladders that cannot be summed. So societies cannot expand a status pie. What multiplying the ladders expands is the number of people near the top of one, which is the real virtue you identified. The universal status ranking you say would be unfortunate is not just unfortunate, it is impossible. Any scale objective enough to rank everyone would no longer be measuring status, since status just is standing in the eyes of some particular community.

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