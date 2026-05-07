David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
1d

In all fairness, if the obituary writer relied solely on official documents, how would he know any better? And why would one even consider unofficial documents, since the official documents called them lies? Once one starts questioning official documents, one might as well question the legitimacy of the regime itself, and that would lead to anarchy, chaos, and people ignoring the government!

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Friedman
Steeven's avatar
Steeven
16h

It's weird, we see tons of AI writing but you'd think it would be more difficult to get basic facts wrong if you simply pipe your article and sources into an AI and ask it to check each claim for mistakes

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Friedman
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Friedman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture