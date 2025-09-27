David Friedman’s Substack

David R Henderson
5h

In the summer of 1972, before I came down from Canada to start graduate school at UCLA, I was working in southern Ontario with Don Redekop, whom you met at a Liberty Fund colloquium at Ohio University in Athens in June 1975, and Harry Watson, whom I don't think you ever met. We played that game. One I recall was:

Many hands make light work.

Too many cooks spoil the broth.

George Kikiros
11m

"Never look a gift horse in the mouth". Contrary: Beware Greeks bearing gifts.

"Nothing ventured, nothing gained". Contrary: Better safe than sorry.

Another one that I love and use.

"Great minds think alike". Contrary: Fools seldom differ.

