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Sean Hazlett's avatar
Sean Hazlett
12h

Parental choice eugenics is already happening and it's bound to become more common, but I'm not sure it's for the best. Something seems off about choosing your child, or having one and then thinking "Timmy is a picky eater, that's inconvenient, let's fix that for our next".

A similar effect I am curious about is interplanetary travel. Presumably if Elon Musks plan for Mars comes to fruition, the average IQ of Mars is likely to be considerably higher than the average of earth. I haven't run the numbers, but I suspect it would be even more dramatic than Ashkenazi Jews. The average engineer is considerably smarter than the average Jew for example.

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forumposter123@protonmail.com's avatar
forumposter123@protonmail.com
12h

What I've learned from school vouchers is that change happens "one kindergarten aged kid at a time". People whose kids have already done several years in public school are "pot committed", and so they tend to oppose anything that drains money from the institution they are likely to stick with because of their current circumstances, even if in abstract they might make a different choice if they could start over from the beginning.

My wife and I are in our early 40s. We have three kids and are unlikely to have more. The genetic enhancement window came after. If it becomes possible to enhance children likely our children will fall behind.

If I were a "worthless soulless garbage animal that would rather see the world be nasty, brutish, and short then let someone get the slightest advantage over me" then I guess I would be against IVF and gentech. And there are probably a lot of people like that out there.

But individual parents faced with the choice are going to choose IVF and gentech. And as the years go by more and more kids will be born that way. And the people pot committed to the old status quo will just have to adapt.

Provided they don't ban literal fucking miracles, I think we should take pity on the generation born just before the change and celebrate their humanity.

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