David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank's avatar
Frank
4h

Love it, of course!

However, I disagree with "Why Non-economists Think Economists are Crazy". You are much too kind, attributing disagreements to intellectual misunderstanding. No, non-economists know that economists are after them! Human individuals, and other species' individuals, are self-interested. If I explain that "free trade is good for the collective", but sorry, it's bad for you, our citizen will always be against free trade. If I repeat arguments for competition in education to educators, but some will lose their jobs, we needn't guess what side the educators will take on average.

Actually, it's worse than that. People can live in their own socially constructed realities if there is no cost to them involved. As Alan Sokal famously pointed out, if you don't like physical laws you are welcome to jump from my 25th story balcony. Of course you can only do that once. If you don't like supply and demand it won't kill you in day to day life. It might in the long run, though. Reminds me of frogs, who don't see or feel the water level declining in ponds, and then die.

Bon voyage!

Reply
Share
Mr. Ala's avatar
Mr. Ala
15m

What you say in your last paragraph may be so, but does not refute the layman's view that economists are crazy.

For what it's worth, laymen are crazy too; only in a different way.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Friedman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture