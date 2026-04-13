More than ten years ago I came across an article by Lou Kaplow, a law and economics scholar at Harvard. He had published it in 1984.

I had published it in 1981.

Neither Lou nor I engaged in plagiarism, with or without the aid of a time machine. He had probably never seen my article when he wrote his, may not have seen it yet. I first saw his article more than thirty years after I wrote mine. The two versions of the article differed in detail; mine was on criminal law, his on patent law. But each article was about a single simple idea and it was the same idea in both.

I start with his.

The Patent-Antitrust Intersection: A Reappraisal

The conventional economist’s view of patent law is that it exists to reward inventors with a temporary monopoly in order to give them an incentive to make and reveal inventions. The question Lou was looking at was of how long the term of the monopoly should be.

There is an obvious answer to that question, obvious at least to an economist: Set the patent term just long enough so that the reward received by the inventor is equal to the social value of the invention. That way it will be in the interest of an inventor to make any invention that costs him less than it is worth to us. Applying that rule in practice faces a host of difficulties but the theoretical answer, what you are trying to do, seems straightforward.

It is also, as Lou pointed out, wrong. The reason it is wrong is that giving the reward is costly. For reasons familiar in economic theory, the benefit a monopoly provides to the monopolist is less than the cost it imposes on his customers, the difference being what economists refer to as deadweight cost.

To see how that affects the optimal term of protection imagine that there is an invention whose social value we can somehow measure as ten million dollars. Further imagine that we have calculated that ten years of monopoly will give the inventor a reward of exactly that sum. Should we give it to him?

Suppose we reduce the term of patent protection from ten years to nine, reducing his reward from ten million dollars to nine million. If the cost of making the invention is less than nine million dollars he will still make it, we will still get the benefit, and we will have a year less of deadweight cost. If it happens that the cost of making the invention is between nine million and ten million the invention won’t get made. That is a cost, but it is a cost of less than a million dollars, since we (consumers and inventor together) will lose a ten million dollar benefit but save a cost of between nine and ten million. To figure out what the optimal length of protection is we would need more information — a probability distribution for the cost, telling us how likely it is that any reduction in the reward will result in the invention being made, and a way of calculating how large the deadweight cost is for any length of protection. But it is easy to see that the optimal term of protection can be less than ten years and only a little harder to see that it has to be.

If the term of protection is 10 years - X, both the chance that the shorter term will result in not getting the invention and the net cost of doing so scale with X, making the combined effect proportional to X squared, what an older generation of scientists referred to as of the second order of smalls. The savings in deadweight loss is proportional to X, since that is how much less time we bear it. If X is small enough, the gain has to be larger than the loss.

Lou’s conclusion was that the conventional answer, optimal reward equal to value of invention, was wrong. As long as giving a reward costs something, the optimal reward is less than that, at the point where any further extension of term costs as much in increased deadweight loss as it gains in increased chance of invention. That was the central point of Lou’s article, obviously correct once stated.

Reflections On Optimal Punishment, or: Should The Rich Pay Higher Fines?

My article was on the optimal criminal penalty. There was an obvious answer to that question too, obvious at least to an economist: Set the expected value of the penalty, penalty times probability, equal to the damage done by the offense. That way the only offenses it is worth committing are those where the gain to the offender is greater than the loss to the victim, in which case deterring the offense would make us, offender and victim together, on net worse off.

That obvious answer is also wrong for the same reason as the other one was. Catching and punishing criminals, like rewarding inventors, is costly. If an offense costs the victim $100 and benefits the criminal by $99, it imposes a net cost of $1. But if raising the punishment by enough to deter that offense costs $10 in extra enforcement and punishment costs, costs of paying cops and running prisons, we are better off not doing it. The level of punishment that minimizes net costs is the level at which any further increase would cost as much in extra enforcement and punishment costs as it would gain in deterring offenses that do net damage.

There are differences in detail between my case and his, such as the fact that the cost of deterrence is sometimes negative; if you deter an offense you don’t have to punish it. Anyone sufficiently interested can find the details in the relevant chapter of my Law’s Order and, in a more mathematical form, in a virtual footnote to that chapter. But the logic of the two articles is identical, as is the logic of the errors they critique, one in the economics of patent theory law, one in the economics of criminal law.

Which is evidence that economics is not a set of questions to be answered but a way of answering questions applicable to a variety of subjects and issues.

Why Non-economists Think Economists are Crazy

If you are not an economist, it may have occurred to you that both articles are based on assumptions that are obviously false. We don’t know what inventions not yet made will be worth or how much it will cost to make them. We don’t know how much damage crimes not yet committed will do or how much punishment it would take to deter them. The legal rules we make today are intended to affect future behavior by people some of whom have not yet been born.

Figuring out what you would do if you had all of the relevant information is a first step towards figuring out what to do with the very limited information you have.

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