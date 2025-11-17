David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
6h

Another (semi-off-topic) indication of how rich everybody is compared to 101 years ago: President Coolidge's son got a blister from playing tennis without socks, and died from the infection.

I can take frozen food from my freezer and have a Korean dinner in 10 minutes. John D. Rockefeller could only come close by having a Korean chef on staff. Otherwise he would have to travel by ship for a month halfway around the world.

There are a lot of things we take for granted today that we didn't have even 50 years ago. I put no credence in anybody that says they would be happier 50 years ago; I think they have never thought about what they would give up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Drethelin's avatar
Drethelin
5h

Something I think about fairly often is 1) the high death rates of sailors in the medieval and renaissance world and 2) the fact that lots of people signed up for it anyway

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Friedman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture