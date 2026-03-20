David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

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Frank
8h

Seems that social media reconstructs on a global scale what was called the "idiocy of village life" in the Communist Manifesto. In earlier times the damage could only be done locally. Now, as you point out, it can be massive.

I suppose a good analogy is a negative externality that has become more widespread. If we focus on the technology to limit the externality we will make the same mistake as with prohibition -- there are externalities associated with alcohol, but those are dwarfed by the externalitites caused by prohibition.

Rather, we should look at the laws that incentivize creating the externalities. Alas, here I don't know enough to be specific.

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