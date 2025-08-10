David Friedman’s Substack

omar
11h

This post diagnoses a deep frustration--the leap from a single opinion to a full stereotype of a person's views. The individual disappears, replaced by a tribal strawman built to be attacked, while the substance of what was said is ignored.

Your examples reveal this is a tactic and not a misunderstanding. The problem isn’t just bias, but the preference for a simple caricature over the complexity of reality. This isn't a failure of perception, but a failure of character--choosing to dismiss the person in favor of a more convenient target.

Thank you for writing this. Your work consistently embodies the discipline to put truth above tribe, which is why I respect it so deeply, perhaps especially when I reach different conclusions.

Jorg
12h

As with too many conversations, they are not really listening to what you are saying, or reading with an attempt at comprehension, but merely awaiting an opening into which they can assert their views on something perhaps remotely connected in some way that you neither said nor wrote.

It is tiresome at best.

