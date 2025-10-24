David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Bornander's avatar
William Bornander
9h

Red believes the moral thing is to help those in need and that there is a particular responsibility for their family. Blue believes that the government should be responsible for those in need and that a moral person votes for the government to take care of others.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Friedman and others
Jerry Fluno's avatar
Jerry Fluno
10h

Typo in penultimate paragraph:Blue should be Red

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Friedman and others
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Friedman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture