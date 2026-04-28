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DLR's avatar
DLR
7h

What I found annoying in the second book was that no parents, ever, show up to help their kids out the door at graduation. Why wouldn't they come, and bring all their friends, and help the kids get past the mals. It just makes no sense.

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Sean Hazlett's avatar
Sean Hazlett
4h

I haven't read the books you're referring to. But if wizards in the story live as long as those in other universes, having many normal sized families over a few hundred years would be more than enough to deal with the high mortality rate.

Ie. Raise 3 kids together til adulthood, since it's an amount where you can conceivably have a close relationship with each. Then when they all surpass 14, start over. 100 years pass, most of your children are dead, but more than 2 survive.

I suspect I'm wrong about this, and it is inconsistent but thought I'd put this forward as an explanation in case it explains it away.

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