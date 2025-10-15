The point of economists talking about economics is to enrich the class of people who are like economists, and impoverish everyone else.

That was part of a post by an intelligent right wing poster on a forum I am active on. It reminded me of something I had quoted, nearly twenty years ago, in posts on my old blog.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published They say in Harlan County There are no neutrals there. You’ll either be a union man Or a thug for J. H. Blair. CHORUS: Which side are you on? Which side are you on? Which side are you on? Which side are you on? (from Which Side Are You On? by Florence Reece)

The song was from the labor union left, one of my posts on the same issue about a left wing anarchist at a conference we both spoke at, the quote I started with from a poster a little to the right of Trump. They all share the same underlying assumption, that political disagreement is not about what is true, that both sides correctly perceive what policy is in their interest. The point of political rhetoric is not to persuade, it is to rouse up your troops for battle. You may sometimes be able to bargain with your enemy but there is no point in trying to persuade him.

Sometimes that view is correct, most obviously when the conflict is about whether the government should give money to me and my friends or to you and yours. Quite often it is wrong, because one side (or both) is wrong about what policies will have what effect. The argument over the minimum wage is not about whether it is good for poor workers to make more money, it is about whether a minimum wage law helps them by raising their income or hurts them by pricing them out of the market. The argument over concealed carry is not about whether one is for crime or against it, it is about whether legalizing concealed carry increases crime or decreases it. Most arguments about economic policy are not about whether you are for workers or capitalists but about what policies have what effects.

The interesting question that the first quote raises, for me, is whether the claim is in part true, whether part of the political difference between me and the right wing poster is about different values, whether there are important issues where we disagree not about the consequences of alternative policies but about what consequences each of us wants. His claim is wrong about trade policy, which may have been what he was thinking of, but it might be right about immigration.

I am in favor of increased legal immigration, opposed to mass deportation of illegal immigrants. He holds the opposite view. Part of the reason may be that he believes things about immigrants, legal and illegal, that I do not believe. But part may be that he wants a different sort of country than I do.

I live in San Jose. The park two blocks from my house is filled on weekends with families picnicking, teams of kids competing. Most of them are speaking Spanish. Our side of Williams Road is single family houses occupied by families a large fraction of which are immigrants, Asian or European, the other side is apartment buildings, mostly, by casual observation, occupied by people who speak Spanish. Restaurants we go to are Japanese, Chinese, Indian, Iranian, Italian, Korean.

I like traveling; most years a two week speaking trip to Europe, less often to other parts of the world. Having parts of foreign countries within walking distance is, for me, a positive feature of where I live.

I also enjoy interacting with people who are like me. Part of the pleasure of living with my wife and adult children is that they get my jokes, understand my ideas, share attitudes and interests with me. Every month or two we hold a meetup, originally for fellow readers of Slate Star Codex, now for a mixed population of rationalists, libertarians, techies, people who enjoy the conversations at our meetups. People who have enough in common with me and mine that we enjoy interacting with them.

Suppose I didn’t enjoy visiting exotic places, interacting with interestingly different people. Suppose my taste for interacting with people like me was stronger and focused more on characteristics shared with fellow Americans. For that revised version of me the same things that I see as positive features of my local environment might be negative features. I might very much prefer that the families in the park speak English, my neighbors look more like me, fewer of them have foreign accents.

Part of the difference between me and the poster may be our taste for diversity but at least part is what counts as diverse. I have lived all my life in America and like it but there are a lot of things I don’t share with most Americans. I have been to a football game once in my life. I have watched very few television programs, do not own a set. I only once drank enough alcohol to have an effect on me large enough for me to notice, probably not enough for a stranger to notice. I tried marijuana a few times some fifty years ago but the first time it did more than making me feel as if I was falling asleep was the last time I tried it.

A generic American, if there is such a thing, is not someone like me. Someone who knows and likes a lot of poetry, especially if some of the poetry is Kipling, is, even if he speaks with a Norwegian accent. So is someone who naturally thinks like an economist as some people do, most do not. Keeping out foreigners does not make my environment a place where my neighbors are like me.

the class of people who are like economists

The reference was probably not to me, although I may be the only economist he has argued with. It probably includes academics, which I am, a group that probably differs from the generic American a little in my direction, although only a little — most college professors, like most other Americans, know none of Kipling’s poetry, share more of generic American culture than I do. But my guess, from past interactions online with him and others with similar views, is that what he is thinking of is the division, cultural and economic, between the bicoastal elite and flyover country. It is a cartoon vision of America but not entirely false, expressed from the other side by Hilary Clinton in her view of “deplorables.” The difference in economic interests is less than the poster thinks — he has as much interest in understanding economics as I have in understanding astrology — but the cultural difference is real, if less sharp than in the cartoon version. In the case of immigration there may be large parts of the population who share my taste for what sort of country they want to live in, large parts who share his.

