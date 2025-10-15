David Friedman’s Substack

Paul Brinkley
4h

I think I know the forum poster you're referring to. I think both of you could imagine scenarios that are both plausible and the most exemplary of what each of you fears or hopes.

I think libertarianism's ideal is open borders, probably in the Bryan Caplan sense. I see the logic in opening a society to whomever wants to come here, as well as the past evidence that suggested it hasn't hurt the US. Having been forced to think about immigration a lot recently, I have to admit I can see some of the drawback as well.

One implausible but possible scenario is one where millions of immigrants enters just long enough to enjoy whatever public goods are produced by our society, then return to their homeland, or possibly to another country with more public goods to enjoy, leaving a mess in their wake. I think it's implausible because typical baseline immigration in the US - the country immigrants flock to more than any other, for the last five years, and any other year I check - is on the order of 0.5-1.7 million - about 0.2-0.5% of the total US population each year. This doesn't seem that hard to absorb, even if it were doubled. One question is whether doubling is the worst case - there are over 20 times as many people in the world as there are Americans, and if they were to all come over at once, I think we'd agree we'd be the ones assimilating, not them. If only about 10 million come in every year, we wouldn't have to assimilate, but they might not have to, either.

A more plausible scenario is one where immigrants flood specific parts of the country (we shouldn't expect them to distribute evenly, not even just among big cities), form enclaves, and distribute throughout the rest of the locale while still spending most of their time (and money) within that enclave. There would be some cross-pollination of culture, but not very much, and the enclave ensures preservation of a lot of whatever happened in the homeland.

Some broad culture is probably enriching on net - new clothes, food, music, dances, words, ideas. On the other hand, some of it is bad, and might be why those immigrants moved, and they might bring some of it with them nevertheless. It's a hundred little things - how you say hello or goodbye, how loud you are in public places or at night, who you look down on, how you resolve disputes, how you deal with police officers, how you manage your children, how you behave when you're a guest, how hard you try to deliver good service or products, or how hard you to try to repay debts.

A lot of Americans probably prosper because they don't worry about whether their neighbor is going to stiff them on anything from a bar tab to a truckload of pig feed to a shipping container of store inventory, so they get to save a lot of money on checking and double checking. They intuitively know whether the other person is going to work like mad to make good on the next lease payment or purchase agreement. And economic growth might be literally hampered by not knowing if your neighbor asking for a $10K loan is still going to be around in a month.

This in no way implies Americans are all inherently scrupulous and immigrants are all fly-by-night grifters. It could easily be the other way around, depending on the deal. An Nth-generation rancher might not accept an immigrants' apples, while that same immigrant might be skeptical of the local banker's loan terms. All it takes for business friction is for different people to not know each other's expectations.

Given that, it stands to reason that immigration can be a source of economic sluggishness. I wonder if Caplan's book addresses this.

Ghatanathoah
2h

The difference between you are the poster is that if you get your way, all the stuff he likes will still be there. There will be plenty of places where he can talk to people who speak English. There will be plenty of towns with small numbers of immigrants. The immigrants will be there in addition to the native-born citizens he loves, it's not like every time a Mexican moves here an American has to move to Mexico. By contrast, if he gets his way, something you love is gone.

H. L. Mencken described the Puritan mindset as "The haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be happy." I think you can describe nativism similarly, as the haunting fear that somewhere in your vast country, there might be foreigners. It doesn't matter that they rarely interact with the immigrants. It doesn't matter that the immigrants moved to LA while the nativist lives in Missouri. He wants them gone.

