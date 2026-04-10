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Mr. Ala's avatar
Mr. Ala
9h

While I usually think that personal injury tort judgments overstate the damage to the plaintiff, there is one very important exception. The survivors of a murder (or other wrongful death) victim cannot collect for the value to the victim of the victim's life, as deduced from, e.g., the victim's investments in safety.

That leaves potential wrongful-death-tortfeasors with an incorrectly low incentive to avoid harming the prospective victims. As to those from whom nobody derives material gain (including without limitation imputed material gain, such as consortium), the tort law does not protect them at all against wrongful death!

That result is intolerable, especially if you abolish the criminal law.

It seems to me likely that recovery for "intentional infliction of emotional distress" is a legal fiction covering for the fact that there is, as above, no tort recovery even for manslaughter and murder.

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Sean Hazlett's avatar
Sean Hazlett
10h

As an example of a crime more easily prevented than deterred, assault comes to mind.

"Hit me, I dare you. I'll sue you for everything you've got."

If the state got everything instead, they'd be more incentivized to deescalate. It's not easily deterred because people are not acting rational when they're face to face yelling at each other.

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