David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter's avatar
Peter
14hEdited

Hotels: A lot that depends on the class of hotel you are staying at or area, I noticed you are mostly in Western Europe. In Eastern Europe I find breakfast is almost never given and when it is, it's along the lines of the traditional German breakfast (including in hotels) of "stale bread + cold sausage + mustard" or similar local fare; I'm not knocking the graubrot + currywuerst combo, I like it but it's acquired taste like an English breakfast. Also at the low end, generally the US's Motel 6, EconoLodge, or the most shady US motel that rents to truckers or "by the hour near the tracks", is vastly superior to their peers in Europe, east or west in my experience. At least they provide breakfast (usually; even if just a box of cereal or coffee), air conditioning (that mostly works), clean (enough) rooms, and electricity that works consistently whereas in Europe, excluding hostels which cater to "poor" rich kids, you are often lucky to even have a non-communal toilet. Though as a bonus women sometimes are included in the room at no cost if you want so at least Europe has that going for it.

Amen at the electrical thing though that has been a staple in US hotels as well; at least any that have been renovated or built in the past twenty years in my experience. I'm sold on the duvets (Betttuch in German but effectively the same thing) as well, been using them myself for the last thirty years after being introduced to them in Germany. The Middle East did that for bidet's for me too.

PS: One US advantage that I highly prize but you don't mention as you probably don't run into, is they are open 24x7 effectively in that I can just show up at 3 am unannounced, and generally get a room (if available) for cash no questions or ID while often I find many European hotels aren't even manned after business hours or if they are, not by staff that can rent you a room and God forbid if you want to pay cash or not provide a passport.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Russell Hogg's avatar
Russell Hogg
9h

I'm in Japan right now where it is very difficult to get a bad meal. My home is England where it is very easy to get a bad meal! (But there are tons of good places if you do a bit of research.) I am surprised to hear duvets are not standard in England - my experience is the reverse. And most (all?) English hotels will offer you a 'continental' option for breakfast.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by David Friedman and others
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Friedman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture