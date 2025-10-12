David Friedman’s Substack

1d

Kudos for looking these things up. It is something everyone would benefit from, for the sake of amplifying the right ideas and dampening down the bad ones.

People are forwarding information from each other and then citing the sheer volume of discussion as if that is evidence. It reminds me a lot of a bad sound system for a stage production, where a mic picks up a speaker, sends a signal to an amplifier, which then drives that same speaker. The resulting feedback can be absolutely piercing.

The sound came from somewhere, originally, but the only parts you hear are the ones that hit the strongest positive feedback loops in the signal chain. It is often one single frequency, close to a sine wave, even though the original audio on stage has a broad mix of frequencies.

The way out is to add some filtering rather than just amplifying everything that comes by.

7hEdited

Evolution can be very fast as long as you're adjusting existing mechanisms rather than needing to make new ones. 10,000 years is plenty to adjust to slight pH changes. Equally it wouldn't surprise me if sea creatures could evolve fast enough to accommodate the current pH changes. But it's still a risk. They're likely happiest at whatever the recent levels are.

It shouldn't be that hard to grow some shelled molluscs in two tanks, one of which is slightly more acidic than the other, and see what happens?

