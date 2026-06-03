David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

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Joy Schwabach's avatar
Joy Schwabach
15h

I feel dumb for not having thought of the possible alliances you named. Of course you're right, there are some abundance liberals who might agree to vouchers in some cases. It's just that they're so hostile to school vouchers that I didn't think of it. And we all know that liberarians and leftists are aligned on drug and social issues. But your examples pointed at the thorniest differences between us, temporarily blinding me.

I sometimes think there's a great emotional difference between the two positions. But I agree with John Stuart Mill, that one should pursue an answer no matter where it leads you, no matter how uncomfortable the solution. Are abundance liberals (of the garden variety, not the intellectuals you know) more adverse to new ideas than libertarians?

My brother, for example, said he "couldn't read Milton Friedman's Free to Choose" because of the tone. And a close friend had the same reaction to David Henderson's "The Joy of Freedom." What tone, I wondered? To me, both are full of plain common sense. But for these people, asking them to read those books was like asking them to eat a dish with a repugnant smell.

I often feel that abundance liberals are so bound up in emotional reasons for favoring the poor that they can't open their eyes for one second to solutions that would help the poor a lot more. In the 1980s, when I was interviewing my favorite free market economist thinkers over the phone, including David Friedman, Milton Friedman, Judge Posner and about ten others, I often noticed that many had humble roots. I think there's something about being born upper class that tends to make one either rigidly conservative or socialistic to prove that they care.

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Daniel Melgar's avatar
Daniel Melgar
15h

David,

I certainly respect your efforts but I don’t believe that your example of vouchers for defense attorneys moved the needle. In the first place your example completely overlooks the actual problem with criminal justice, which is that state and federal prosecutors aren’t motivated by justice; they’re motivated by demonstrating to their constituents a high success rate on the cases they prosecute. To this end both state and federal prosecutors wield their power to “plea bargain” as a weapon to extort confessions. Prosecutors routinely threaten defendants with drastically longer, harsher prison sentences if they exercise their constitutional right to a trial.

The idea that the state should pay for a defendant’s defense in any case is completely absurd. A more helpful idea would be to limit the financial resources made available to prosecutors. In addition, neither state nor federal prosecutors should be protected against civil lawsuits alleging misconduct or worse.

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