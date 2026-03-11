David Friedman’s Substack

Frank
4h

Marvelous! I know this is a serious subject, but I chuckled at least once per paragraph.

I can maybe say something intelligible about price. Tuition has risen [apparently it has stopped rising recently] because the demand is there. When I was an older child, my factory worker father uttered that there's too much money around! This was before I started studying economics, but I immediately thought he was bonkers. But like Huck Finn's father, mine grew in wisdom as I aged.

On the supply side, I came across Bowen’s Laws:

1. The dominant goals of institutions are educational excellence, prestige, and influence.

2. In quest of excellence, prestige, and influence, there is virtually no limit to the amount of

money an institution could spend for seemingly fruitful educational ends.

3. Each institution raises all the money it can.

4. Each institution spends all it raises.

5. The cumulative effect of the preceding four laws is toward ever-increasing expenditure.

As for the other elephant in the room, administrative bloat, the money is there by all of the above, but that would best be for another comment.

Nevertheless, my feeling -- I can't prove this -- is that the heyday of higher education as country club is behind us. My guess is that it'll stay for the filthy rich, but no one else.

John Palmer
5h

The increased ratio of admins to students must be due at least in part to increased govt reporting requirements.

