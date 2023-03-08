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David Friedman
Mar 9, 2023

Incidentally, there is a longer version of the article at:

http://www.daviddfriedman.com/Ideas%20I/Economics/Critique%20of%20a%20Version%20of%20Austrian%20Economics.pdf

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Brian Albrecht
Mar 8, 2023

I like thinking of the monopsony example as the theorist being wrong about the relevant marginal costs, as I explain in this newsletter (which happens to start off with your JPE paper on heating) https://pricetheory.substack.com/p/be-careful-about-costs

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