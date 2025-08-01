David Friedman’s Substack

I feel like you're talking past each other - or at least talking past the point of Mises with regard to apriorism. Your two examples are not examples of using empiricism to verify or falsify a claim of economic science or to make predictions; they are rather hypotheticals, the outcomes and causes of which are determined by your theoretical outlook, which change the prediction by changing the assumptions made. Your challenge that an economist must then determine which situation actually obtains in order to make a correct prediction is exactly in line with Mises' point about economics: it does not determine whether causes have the effects by examining whether the effects actually obtain through an empirical examination of the data, because this is impossible. It examines the effects under different hypothetical causal regimes, and then in application determines which set of causes are operative for the case under examination. The knowledge of the effects of these causes are given a priori in each case. Consider this statement from Human Action, which I imagine you are already familiar with:

"The imaginary constructions of praxeology can never be confronted with any experience of things external and can never be appraised from the point of view of such experience. Their function is to serve man in a scrutiny which cannot rely upon his senses. In confronting the imaginary constructions with reality we cannot raise the question of whether they correspond to experience and depict adequately the empirical data. We must ask whether the assumptions of our construction are identical with the conditions of those actions which we want to conceive."

From this point of view, your method of procedure here is exactly in line with Mises' comments about methodology; comments, by the way, intended as a description of how economic science operates in practice, not as a prescription for that practice as is often conveyed. Empirically speaking, I would say Mises is accurately capturing the procedures employed.

It is true that in practice we also blend theoretical and empirical aspects of the problem. Economics doesn't only examine statements like "Action is the effort to remove felt uneasiness", but also examines more concrete phenomena that are given in experience. This is true, but it does not alter the aprioristic character of *how* those concrete phenomena are examined; the procedure by which the effects of causes are determines is a theoretical one, one of applying the general principles of theory to a given case. This is how you determined that a monopsonist could pay wages lower than marginal productivity, or that buyers who dislike products made by unskilled workers would be less willing to pay for them.

Finally, a few quibbles regarding your examples.

First, for the monopsony example, I don't think Austrians usually dispute the theoretical claim that monopsony can be a case where minimum wages don't lead to unemployment. They usually argue that monopsony does not really occur in the free market, and cases would usually be caused by government regulation (in which case, wages could be increased by removing those regulations).

Second, the example which uses buyer preferences places two different kinds of products on the same demand curve. If buyers distinguish between products made by low-skill workers and other kinds of products, then ipso facto these are different goods which will demand different prices. Placing these different goods on the same demand or supply curve would be an error and lead to specious conclusions. Properly understood, we should say the minimum wage law would change what products are being offered. Ceteris are not paribus. I think every austrian agrees that a minimum wage, when is not above the marginal productivity of unskilled workers, will not cause unemployment. This is the primary thesis of the analysis of minimum wage viz-a-viz employment. Your example is a sneaky way of getting the marginal productivity of unskilled labor to change compared to the counterfactual; but in that case, I would say you haven't kept other things equal. Similarly, a minimum wage will not cause unemployment if a large increase in inflation or a large increase of productivity is parallel to the minimum wage. This doesn't conflict with the predictions of minimum wage analysis, it is simply changing the assumptions involved, and comparing the results under each assumption. In either case, you use a priori reasoning to know what will happen and how it can happen. In order to determine which situation actually obtains, you need to wait and see which set of assumptions obtains in experience, just as Mises emphasized.

