Eugine Nier
Jul 27, 2023

> That, plus excitement, glory, the opportunity to train under the best general around

The problem is that this relies on the good fortune of having the best general available.

> and a patriotic desire not to have their homeland conquered, have to suffice.

There's a major free rider problem here. Furthermore, once the army is assembled there's an easy and obvious solution to this problem, namely sacking the houses of the free riders, that has the effect of turning the semi-stateless society into a proper state.

NieR·night-watchman
Nov 7, 2023

“To Harald, society is a network of relationships. Nobody is in allegiance to him but he has a lot of friends, including some of the lords James views as his and expects to do what he tells them.”

This idea is truly awesome to put in a novel，I think I can learn something...

I'm also imagining an Elder Scrolls fan fiction, with the protagonist being a snow elf princess from the Late Merethic Era, named Anastasie. She was born in the Snow Elf Kingdom in southern Skyrim, was rescued by the power of nir moments before being killed by the Nord army, and traveled through time to Skyrim in 4E 201. Anastasie met Norun Hervor Zenobia, a Nord girl from Bruma, and was willing to go on adventures together.

Her mission is to lead the revival of the declining Snow Elf and stop the almost crazy revanchism led by Thalmor to prevent the world from being destroyed. At the same time, she also wants to stop Nord's racism, etc...

I want to express the idea of laissez-faire or anarcho-capitalism as much as possible in the fan fiction, but the contradiction lies in this... If the protagonist wants to lead the snow elf back to Skyrim, then it is inevitable that the snow elf will eventually form A country, but the size and power of the royal family and government can be reduced as much as possible.

What I can think of now is that the heroine will join the Thieves Guild in the early stage. She may try to get the Thieves Guild away from the influence of Maven Black-Briar's, restrain most of the killing, theft, and fraud, and become an underground with anarcho-capitalist tendencies. black market.

