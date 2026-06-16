David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

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forumposter123@protonmail.com's avatar
forumposter123@protonmail.com
16h

Before the welfare state, something like 30% of people that immigrated to the US failed and went home. This went a long way in improving selection and assimilation.

With the welfare state people still fail but they don't go home.

It's the same with births. Medicald covered 50% of all children! Half of all kids being born in the USA are to parents who can't even provide their medical care.

Once we acknowledge that the status quo = massive dysgenic promotion by government then we can dispense with the idea that doing nothing = neutral.

I'm not overly worried about domestic fertility of the poor (which isn't that high). I do worry about immigration from the larger population of poor abroad, but let's leave that aside.

Our real problem is that middle to upper middle class people aren't having kids. We ought to tax those in that class that don't have kids more and tax those in that class that do have kids less. Do this until the actuarial value of future benefits matches current (of the future retiree) and future (of the future retirees children) payroll taxes.

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Daniel Melgar's avatar
Daniel Melgar
8h

Extensive research confirms that individuals relying on public assistance or living in deep poverty generally have significantly shorter life expectancies than the national average.

A direct comparison of life expectancies demonstrates that the non-welfare (higher-income) population consistently outlives the welfare-eligible (low-income/impoverished) population by roughly 7 to 15 years, depending on gender and specific wealth brackets.

The difference between the absolute wealthiest 1% and the poorest 1% of Americans is 14.6 years for men and 10.1 years for women.

Among Americans aged 60 and older, those in the bottom 60% of wealth experience mortality rates that are nearly double those of individuals in the top 20%.

This gap is growing. Between 2001 and 2014, the top 5% of earners gained roughly 3 years of life expectancy, while the bottom 5% (welfare-eligible) experienced zero statistical gains in longevity.

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