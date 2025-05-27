David Friedman’s Substack

Leon Clark
14m

Your point is perhaps best illustrated by the rarity of Pigouvian taxation as pointed out by Bryan Caplan recently. The simple solution to most negative externality cases is seldom actually implemented by governments. And when it is implemented, it is rarely fine tuned.

Chartertopia
24m

Whenever I hear that phrase, "market failure", especially when used to justify government meddling, my first thought is that markets thrive on failures because that is how entrepreneurs know where the opportunities are. Markets with no failures do not exist.

