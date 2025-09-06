David Friedman’s Substack

Frank
Thoughtful and thought provoking!

" Many red states are in the warm south, most blue states in the cold north; there could be reasons having nothing to do with politics for people to want to move from colder to warmer places."

Here we have a discriminator -- California. Wonderful climate along the coast, as I understand. Yet California is losing non-foreign born population, and has been for a time. I conclude that Democratic policy is outweighing the climate advantage.

I don't wanna get too carried away, but this makes sense in a world in which polities have different natural endowments, but everything else is Tiebout. Say California's climate is worth 20% of their income to high income people. Then the government can tax away or regulate away that rent.

Same applies to other sources of high income, such as agglomeration advantages, I would think. But, I promised I didn't wanna get too carried away.

Nadav Zohar
Of course not all interstate migration is due to economic activity. Climate preference is only one possible alternative. Others include moving for school, for love, for family, for culture, even for scenery (which is climate-related but only loosely). Comparatively few people, I would bet, move for politics, though I know some do. Also, sometimes a couple will move to a new state, but mainly for one member of the couple and not the other (e.g. Mr. Smith gets an on-site job in Kansas, and his wife moves there with him—now you have two more immigrants to Kansas, more if they have kids; only one of them is there for work, but none of them would be there without that job).

1 reply by David Friedman
