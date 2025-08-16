There has been a good deal of talk recently about gerrymandering, set off by the attempt by Texas Republicans to redistrict their state and met by threats from Democrats to respond in kind. Someone online pointed out that Massachusetts, whose governor was one of those threatening, already had no Republican representatives. Over a third of the voters are Republicans, judging by the most recent presidential election, but all nine representatives are Democrats.

That got me interested in to what extent each party had already succeeded in drawing district lines that maximized the number of representatives it elected in states it controlled. There is an easy way to produce at least a crude answer — compare the percentage of each state’s congressional delegation controlled by the dominant party to the party’s percentage of the vote.

The fact that Massachusetts has no Republican representatives could just mean that Republicans are uniformly distributed across the state, giving the Democrats a two to one advantage everywhere, but as you can see from the map below, which shows who carried each town, that was not the case. The fact that the majority party in a state has a substantially larger fraction of the congressional delegation than of the voters is not proof of gerrymandering but, since the distribution of voters is rarely uniform, it is evidence of it.

The table below shows for each state how many congressional representatives it has, how many the majority party would have if the distribution of representatives was the same as the distribution of votes in the presidential election (“proportional seats” on the table), and the difference, with the color signaling the majority party. The states are ordered by the Democratic fraction of the presidential vote, from most Republican to most Democratic.

The state where the majority party is, by this criterion, most over-represented is California (Democratic), with thirteen extra seats, compared to an extra three for Texas and four for Florida (Republican).

The totals show the Democrats gaining five more seats than the Republicans but that may just reflect my using the presidential vote to calculate proportional seats; my guess is that Trump did better in the election than Republican congressional candidates. It is clear, however, that the governors of California and Massachusetts are in a poor position to complain about Republican gerrymandering.

