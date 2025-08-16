David Friedman’s Substack

omar
2h

You have not provided evidence to support your claim that Newsom is in a poor position to complain about Republican gerrymandering. The main issue is not fairness, it is power.

Both parties are battling for control the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2026 midterm elections and redistricting is the most potent weapon. Everyone recognizes that, in spirit, gerrymandering is bad, but in Texas, at Trump’s behest, the Republican legislature is using this weapon aggressively to maximize their party’s congressional seats. By contrast, California has engaged in a form of unilateral disarmament, outsourcing its map-drawing to an independent commission. While this does not guarantee gerrymandering will not occur, it can mitigate the severity.

California Democrats have voluntarily forfeited their ability to shape congressional districts, while Texas shows no such restraint. As such, California is effectively fighting with one hand tied behind its back.

Therefore, Newsom’s complaints about Republican gerrymandering are not hypocritical; they are the rational grievance of a leader whose rivals are exploiting a power imbalance that California itself created. His desire to “fight fire with fire” by potentially asking voters to reclaim the legislature's power to draw districts is not a cynical reversal--it is a pragmatic recognition that in this national power struggle, you cannot bring a rulebook to a knife fight.

THulsey
5h

SORTITION solves the problem of GERRYMANDERING, as well as ALL OTHER ills of majoritarian elective politics. Specifically, it must be NON-STRATIFIED sortition.

I have ALREADY provided this solution in a previous post. You would do a great service to the former republic by promoting this, the ONLY solution to these problems.

https://store.mises.org/Constitution-of-Non-state-Government-Field-Guide-to-Texas-Secession-P11264.aspx

