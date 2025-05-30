David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karl Gallagher's avatar
Karl Gallagher
10h

I'd be all for separation of universities and state. Stop massive federal grants to universities, stop federal guarantees of student loans, stop tax exemptions. Once that's done the government would have no leverage over the universities and they could do as they like.

Kevin M.'s avatar
Kevin M.
12h

"Whether or not they can be shown to have discriminated in hiring in the past they should be able, with reasonable care, to do so in the future without generating evidence sufficient to convict them of doing it."

I think that's probably not true. It is generally the case that the discrimination is very open from top to bottom, with people putting it in writing all of the time. I think it would, in fact, be difficult to have a top-down mandate to discriminte without some people putting it in writing. It would require everyone to understand the hidden message *without* ever saying it. That isn't the way large organizations work.

