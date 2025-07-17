David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter's avatar
Peter
4hEdited

Interesting but it should be noted the military hasn't changed much on that at all, at least among commissioned officers, outside the specific success metric. Failed US captains and admirals still get assigned to desks in offices with no staff, get promoted on tenure and patronage, etc; the main difference is they lose prestige rather money as their paychecks don't change but honestly most of those guys don't care or else they would just resign. Your modern merchant to conquer is a PowerPoint slide deck on intersectionality and trying to tease out the ever shifting DEI order of preference of the day.

Hell I remember Ft. Bliss in El Paso used to have a special base just for them, McGregor Range. When I went there for training once the permanent staff for the entire "base" was an O6 full bird colonel commanding two junior enlisted and a single non commissioned officer. I was talking to the Spec4 who caught HIV but couldn't get discharged under Clinton hence his assignment there and he was telling me everyone out there was banished, the base has always been that way, Ft. Bliss rejects whom you couldn't figure out how to discharge but wouldn't retire or quit either on their own accord. The COL had gotten caught sleeping with his own command sergeant major's teen daughter but wouldn't resign. The other two I believe were alcoholics who had dozens of DUIs under their belt but otherwise no other bad marks and couldn't get discharged as they kept completing the rehab program successfully.

Not much has changed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
3h

How close to reality is that book snippet about how to deal with an affair with the separated wife? I have become less trustworthy of such historical social details as I get older. Technical details are less likely to have errors because they are reasonably well documented in museums and contemporary books, although I have occasionally spotted anachronisms off by a decade or two.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Friedman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture