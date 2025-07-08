David Friedman’s Substack

अक्षर - Akshar
1d

Among the various questions you have posed on your substack, this appears to be easiest at least in my perspective.

> Dinner date vs paying cash for romance

You are not buying the same thing in these cases. When you pursue romance through the complex mating rituals such as dinner at restaurants you are basically creating a barrier that keeps a certain type of women out. Also, the woman's willingness to engage in his behavior signals that other men are being removed from the competition. A woman that offers a rate card might be cheaper and quicker but she also will have more clients. I think most men are probably unhappy with that.

> Adoption

Another easy one for me. I have never seen either the biological mother nor the adopting parents having any issues with exchanging money for the baby. India has black markets for this and also very reputed and highly respected people in society working as arbitrators.

The only people who have problems appears to be those who do not have skin in the game. The politicians and busybodies. Also baptist and bootlegger effect where social works and attorneys also want those regulations.

> Surrogacy

Same as adoption.

> commercial but not altruistic surrogacy

This is same as "lets ban alcohol but let only government run stores selling it" effect. People still want kids. Create an exception and give government authority to decide if you quality for that exception through a paper trail. I think close examination will those that the altruism is nothing but exchange of money or favors.

> Hospitality

Same as first case of dinner date. It is not about food but rather the time the couple has put in to invite you over and spend time with you. It is also about which people the other couple does not spend their time with. If you offer them $40 as worth of the dinner it would be insulting as they think their time, decision to chose you over others etc. is worth lot more.

They however might be very happy to take other things such as reference letter for their children's college applications, recommending a good real estate agent or car mechanic etc. They probably want a small timeshare of your intelligence and life experiences rather than your $40.

In short these problems appear to be in two categories:

1. People with no skin in the game having an opinion about exchanging money for certain services. They have an incentive to virtue signal without losing anything for it.

2. Failure to see the real value goods/services being exchanged and just looking at the sticker price.

Martin Sustrik
1d

Repugnant markets? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Repugnant_market

