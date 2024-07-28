David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Friedman's avatar
David Friedman
Jul 29, 2024

I am spending the next two weeks at the Pennsic war, a historical reenactment event, sleeping in a medieval pavilion on a medieval rope bed. I plan to continue posting every three days but I may not get around to responding to comments for a while.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by David Friedman and others
STEPHEN A BLOCH's avatar
STEPHEN A BLOCH
Jul 29, 2024

A variant on the externality argument: this good could be produced in nation X for less money than nation Y, but only because X has laxer pollution regulations than Y, so producing it in X rather than Y creates a negative externality for everybody in the world (but presumably enough positive effects to the inhabitants of X that they still want the jobs).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Friedman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture