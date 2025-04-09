My second post on money provoked more comments, some by people who know much more than I do about the present status of crypto. The most interesting were by Zooko, who worked with David Chaum and was part of the founding team for ZCash, an anonymous money that does not require anyone to support it and so cannot, like Chaumian digital currency, be suppressed by an unfriendly government. That looks to be closer to a fully anonymous ecash than anything else out there.

Responding to another commenter’s claim that all anonymous cryptocurrencies are currently illegal, he described how you could check out ZCash for yourself.

Experiment 1: Ask your favorite search engine for "Zcash Wallets". Then download a Zcash wallet from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. (Assuming you're on mobile. You can do the same on desktop.) Now you have the ability to send, receive, and store Zcash without depending on any third party (custodian, bank, server)! And, you have the ability to control *disclosure* of your Zcash holdings and transactions. By default, nothing about that is disclosed to anyone else. You've now completed experiment 1. David Trost's arguments in these comments are largely about whether third-party businesses will engage in Zcash transactions with you. That's important. The most common way that people buy or sell cryptocurrency is by using "exchanges", like Coinbase or Binance. If your experiment 1 showed you that you can own and control your own Zcash, but you are unable to conveniently and safely buy any Zcash, then his claim that Zcash is semi-illegal would still be valid. Experiment 2: Create an account at any one of the three large USA exchanges -- Coinbase, Gemini, or Kraken -- or the largest world-wide exchange -- Binance -- buy some Zcash, and withdraw it to your wallet. (Or, since the "creating an account" part is a time-consuming hassle, ask a friend who already has an account to do this for you.) You've now completed experiment 2.

I responded:

The one issue your experiment, which I have not yet done, raises is that if I buy ZCash from an exchange, that is presumably not private. So the fact I am a Zcash user is known, what I do with the money is not. That is less true if I buy ZCash from a private individual, since who I got it from is not deducible from public information, especially if I bought it with cash, also an anonymous currency. The point matters because if there are only a few ZCash users, the fact that you are one of them signals hypothetical spies to watch you, but not if there are a large number of ZCash users.

So I asked Zooko the current scale of ZCash. He responded that the number of users is unknown but the market cap, the price of a Zcash coin multiplied by number of Zcash coins, is currently close to a billion dollars. About ten percent of them are “shielded,” held in a wallet controlled by the owner, and that number appears to be increasing rapidly.

ZCash is not a stablecoin; its value in other currencies, like that of Bitcoin, varies substantially. In my post I argued that technological progress made that less crucial for transactions than it used to be since computers can and do convert one currency into another fast and cheap; I was talking about the advantage of using the same money as the people you transact with, but using a stablecoin whose value is reliably fixed at a dollar is very nearly equivalent to using dollars.

Zooko suggested that my point about money for transactions may be true for the same reason about money as a unit of account, that it is becoming less important for long term transactions that different people use the same or equivalent currencies.

Alice needs to hedge against the possibility that her future income from her loan to Bob is worth less than her future expenses, because the currency that Bob is paying her back has fallen in value compared to the expenses she'll incur at that time. But she doesn't *have* to get this protection out of her contract with Bob! … She can separately buy an instrument which will pay her more, when Bob's loan comes due, in proportion to how much the value of the currency has fallen. Again, her automated agent could do this on her behalf. (And of course, on the other side, Bob needs protection against the eventuality that the value of the currency that he owes Alice has gone _up_ since he took out the loan, and he can get protection against that eventuality in the same way -- by paying a third party to for it.) When I think about it from this perspective, I think that "stablecoins" are an attempt to provide this feature to users, but in a "one size fits all" fashion -- no user can get greater or lesser protection from future changes in the value of the currency than any other user, just by using a stablecoin as medium-of-exchange (short term) and unit-of-account (long term). Maybe if improved financial tech can provide these in a more customized and efficient solution for each individual, then the need for stablecoins will evaporate. Similar to how the automated currency exchange that comes with your debit card has eliminated

That would reduce the incentive for different people to use the same money for long-term contracts, so makes it more likely that, in the future, multiple monies will be in use in the same area. But it is still desirable for both buyers and sellers to use a money with reasonably stable purchasing power, since that makes it easier to use information about prices in the recent past to judge whether a particular price is high or low, so still an advantage for a coin whose value is reasonably stable.

Zooko is pessimistic about making something like bitcoin effectively anonymous by concealing the link between an individual and his account:

People might intuitively think that you get practical privacy from the fact that your True Name and your home address aren't posted along with your random numbers. Your blog post suggests that, and Satoshi himself seemed to think that about Bitcoin. But that's wrong. The modern surveillance advertising industry reliably tracks fine details of everyone's behavior, on- and off- line, by linking together similarly "anonymous-looking" traces. It is possible, and likely, that other modern actors such as organized crime, armies, and other branches of government do the same. In fact, a recent development is services which are sold at retail to the public to do the same! See "Arkham Intelligence" for example (https://intel.arkm.com/). AI will only make this kind of surveillance even more efficient and comprehensive.

If this were a paying Substack I would owe most of the revenue from this post to Zooko, who wrote most it, but it isn’t. My pay is in status and, more important, spreading ideas; for this post he collects most of it.

As he should.

