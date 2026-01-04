David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank's avatar
Frank
4m

Tour de force!

"The trouble with competitions is that somebody wins them." I've found the distrust, nay fear, of competition widespread among the literati. In part, it must be the intuition that competition will hurt them, or that lack of competition will help them. In other part, it is of course a lack of understanding or rejection thereof. And, there's a whole high sounding vocabulary available with which they can defend their views.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
K.D. Walter's avatar
K.D. Walter
20m

Another thing Orwell never considered: Had the Spanish Republicans won, they might have actually joined the war on the Axis side, as their benefactors in Moscow did.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Friedman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture