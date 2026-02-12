David Friedman’s Substack

Dan F
1d

The previous post on Coase made me reflect on something else, though I'm not sure how useful it is. I've been reading Mancur Olson's books, and the hypothesis that small groups coordinate more easily than large ones figures very centrally in his work. And he too looks at how real economies deviate from the theoretical perfectly efficient model.

Your line of thought seems to be that small firms or small groups solve informational problems, which I gather Coase would classify as transaction costs. In firms, what the solutions to those problems amount to is provisioning of public goods within the group or firm. This is in line with what I've been reading from Mancur Olson, but what I found could be added is that this comes not only from ease of coordination but also from incentives.

We might have a firm with a factory, for example. It is not natural to think of factories as public goods since it is possible to pick and choose who gets to use the factory. But most factories can only be fully efficient if a set of conditions combines harmoniously, which includes monitoring of workers, but also the configuration of the factory for production of a single good in accordance to a long-term strategy selected and tuned by a planner. In a competitive market, the factories that win out are those put out all of these conditions together.

Planning-as-a-good is not impossible in theory (I'd say this is what consultancy firms do), but it seems to have two transaction costs: it has to be sold in large lump quantities for efficiency, and it is difficult also to make sure that the planning is of a good quality, that is, it's difficult to monitor the planner.

To be clear, my point is not just that the planner as such is necessary for efficiency, it's that the logic of planning is such that it can only work as a public good: either everyone in the factory gets it, or no one does. And like regular public goods, it tends to be provided spontaneously if said planner receives a large portion of the benefits.

The same principal-agent issue exists with regular goods items: How do we know our cars are safe? That's done through product brands. But again, the role of brands is not just to solve search problems for the user, they also solve an incentives problem through their reputation. Reputation comes from success in the market place, and also from careful reputational risk management. Advertisement addresses both the consumer search problem and consumer trust.

Maybe this is all obvious and implicit in Coase's work, but I found it interesting for myself to draw the explicit parallel to Olson's formulation of public goods. It can help explain, in my opinion, why CEOs of large companies are paid so well - it should have some connection with the fact that the value of the public goods they provide within their firms is so large.

Peter
1d

"I pointed out that the judges in their opinions often seemed to show a better understanding of the economic problem than did many economists even though their views were not always expressed in a very explicit fashion. I did this not to praise the judges but to shame economists."

That "in their opinions" could be read two opposites away, was that intentional on Coase's part and if not, was he going for the "opinions" as in ego (their subjective opinion of their own economic knowledge) or assholes (their written findings to support their arbitrary ruling)?

