David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John C. Webb's avatar
John C. Webb
3h

I grew up hearing about this "altruistic" doctor in the small town where I grew up. He was hailed for his ability to work with clients to arrive at a price they could afford. For example, he would ask children what their father did for work before assigning a price for the child's visit. Only in a college econ class did I learn about price discrimination. A light bulb went on in my head thinking back to the country doctor. He was both maximizing producer surplus AND becoming a community hero in the process. What a smart cookie!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Labowstin's avatar
Labowstin
15m

I first noticed price discrimination in a few areas where there is an opportunity to sell a better product for a higher price, but the product was already about as good as it needed to be. In those situations, rather than make a 'premium' version, the seller can instead make a 'lite' version, intentionally removing some useful features/comfort in order to make it worse. Often this can save the seller money on costs, but there are several examples where this makes the process *more* expensive for the seller, whilst still making economic sense overall.

I've seen this with train seats, where some are much less comfy, despite consisting of broadly the same materials and taking up the same space. With PCs and other electronics, you end up paying vastly over the odds for something useful like a larger SSD, but when I first noticed this practice, it was the number of USB ports (+£200 if you want 4 USB ports instead of 1!). And I think they do it with CPUs/GPUs, where it is cheapest for them to make them all the same (fast, functional), and then "downgrade" some of them in an additional process which disables parts of their functionality.

Economically speaking, I know it makes sense, but knowing that the seller has gone out of their way (and spent money!) in order to make my chair less comfortable can be very frustrating to be on the receiving end of!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Friedman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture