David Friedman’s Substack

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Fernando's avatar
Fernando
21m

But wouldn't this still need a government to auction the frequencies and a government to make sure no two people are using the same frequency to broadcast different content? How would this work in a world like the one proposed in The MAchinery of Freedom?

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William H Stoddard's avatar
William H Stoddard
1h

One of the peculiarities of history is that spectrum was quickly declared to be public property, and the First Amendment was not applied to it, but later on, Internet communication was assimilated to "speech" and "the press." I'm not sure what changed, politically or intellectually, to make the difference.

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