Discussion about this post

Philalethes
5h

Interesting speculations. Some of the reasons that are given for children liking less their parents than in the past are however cases of children needing less their parents than in the past (eg because fewer people are working in family enterprises). One could make the same reasoning about women ‘liking’ less their husbands than in the past. Note that there is a literature showing a negative effect on fertility of expanding social security, in particular, pension systems: see eg https://www.ecb.europa.eu/pub/pdf/scpwps/ecbwp1734.pdf

GSalmon
5h

The bifurcation of reasons strikes me as over-simplified. In reality, kids don’t just know less; their intellectual faculties are not fully formed (at young ages.) An adult who knows less than you can reason along with you and make independent decisions based on your new information. Young children not only don’t know the facts but cannot process them as effectively as you can. This requires a real element of paternalism that doesn’t apply to colleagues who know less than you do. This deficit is especially critical when it comes to education, which is a big part of children’s lives. If one believes, as I do, that a child’s long-term interest requires going over humps that they would not voluntarily go over as young children, this justifies requiring the children to engage in conduct they may have considered and rejected. (This is also my concern about “un-schooling.” If as an empirical matter, the children will be better off long term if he is compelled to learn things his undeveloped faculties would lead him to avoid in the short term, it strikes me as a very clear case where a parent should impose the decision on the child over the child’s objection.)

