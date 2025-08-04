David Friedman’s Substack

THulsey
1d

YOU: "require a supermajority for secession, [...] Biafra, for example"

>>I will assume that you FAVORED the Biafran secession, whose suppression by the Nigerian Muslims (1967-70) killed over a million people.

YOU: "how large a region must be[...]. My own answer is that the minimal region consists of one person."

>>In this you concur with von Mises, who wrote: "If it were in any way possible to grant this right of self-determination to every individual person, it would have to be done."

HOWEVER, that's nonsense. A person who declares himself a nation cuts himself off from the society above him. The guiding principle here is the SUBSIDIARITY of Johannes Althusius (1557-1638). Smaller units (counties, cities, homeowners’ associations, and individuals) seek secession only as a tool to realize their true aim, which is autonomy. To truly function at their best, each of them must have the cooperation of associations both greater and smaller than themselves. This sense of APPROPRIATE AUTONOMY IN GOVERNANCE is SUBSIDIARITY, whereby the smallest competent governmental unit exercises precedence over other units.

YOU: "one makes secession easier by persuading lots of people that easy secession is a good thing"

>>Hey, you've been reading my stuff! The Constitution of Non-State Government: Field Guide to Texas Secession, here:

https://store.mises.org/Constitution-of-Non-state-Government-Field-Guide-to-Texas-Secession-P11264.aspx

अक्षर - Akshar
1d

Very interesting. I could not have possibly imagined anyone seeing tax competition as a bad thing.

Based on my experience, the arguments against secession mostly revolve around ideas of national identity and nationalism (which I find very irrational) but I have rarely seen people object to real practical secession.

For example:

Indian state of Goa was under Portuguese control until 1960s while India got freedom in 1947. Despite joining India, Goa's laws remained Portuguese and continue to remain so for most part. Also, Goan born people continue to get Portuguese citizenship (and by extension EU) if they so desire. As a native of this state I have not seen anyone complain about this at all. If anything everyone thinks this is a great arrangement. However, there is a general opposition of secession from both locals and the Indian government.

