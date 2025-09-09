David Friedman’s Substack

Frank
Stimulating! Nostalgic, too.

I vaguely remember in the late '60s [I was 18 in 1968.] that some left wingers, protesters, if you will, seemed to yearn for, or preach, individual freedom. Perhaps that is the utopia that left libertarians wish to recreate or relive. I also vaguely recall that I had sympathy with some of these ideas. [I believe Friedman Sr. also did.] One could actually talk to some of these people!

I have since learned the hard way that the left is a fundamentally collectivist movement. It has gotten worse since the fall of communism because the left no longer has the albatross of the Soviet Union around its neck. Such fundamental collectivism is egalitarian to the extreme. Those on the left who are not at the top of the income distribution feel they deserve to be, and will promote anything that makes it so. Envy, really.

Socialism and Individualism shall never mate.

“Human beings are born with different capacities. If they are free, they are not equal. And if they are equal, they are not free.”

― Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

[My own optimum is the 19th century free market + Bismarck's insurance. Very practical. Not utopian at all. And, Hayek has already approved. :-)]

3 replies by David Friedman and others
अक्षर - Akshar
> A good analogy is subsidies to freeways and urban sprawl, which make our feet less usable and raise living expenses by enforcing artificial dependence on cars. (MnC Chapter 40).

I have found socialist hatred for cars and freeways a little unintuitive. Mass transit projects treat humans as animals. They exist for the sole purpose of exploitation of human labor. To move the serfs from their tiny apartments where they live like chicken to their workplace typically owned by a Mega corporation owned by a billionaire. It drives down wages and strongly discourages small businesses and independent self employed folks.

But I guess they like it because in Mass Transit everyone is just equally miserable.

7 replies
17 more comments...

