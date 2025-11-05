David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Darwin's avatar
Eric Darwin
1d

Climate change claims seem to me to be frequently based on very short periods of accurate data collection, or smallish areas which are then extrapolated, thus not accounting for natural variability over longer time and place. Where I live we tend to get heavy downpours in August, so when we had a heavy rain on Thursday July 31st the headlines were all about the record breaking rainfall and climate change, even though we often got the same rainfall on other days of the week and frequently one calendar day later in August. This is the media that tell me it's "twice as hot" as some other period...they don't realize that 30 degrees C is not twice as hot as 15C. Just try expressing that in degrees Fahrenheit! One year in the 1970s had abnormally very few forest fires, so guess where "record setting" accounts usually start counting. Media and others who should know better seem to confuse number of forest fires (now labeled the more dramatic wild fires) with the area burned individually or collectively. Anything to make a headline.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CarlW's avatar
CarlW
1dEdited

Here's one (small sample problem + Bayesian angle): A majority of rural communities have rates of kidney cancer that are lower than urban centers. Many are much lower. Is there something about rural communities that makes them less prone to the disease?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Friedman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture