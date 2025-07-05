David Friedman’s Substack

I have recently become aware, due to an ongoing trial of a Portuguese politician, of how much more governments care about such operations than we'd naively think. This seems to happen a lot when foreign companies attempt to buy national companies. There are material reasons for their caring (foreign companies are more difficult to pressure politically and economically). Here in Portugal, this politician defended his actions, when attempting to block an acquisition, by stating that the operation was "embarrassing for the government". Currently, Trump is applying similar moves to US Steel. The left, here, usually argues for these actions in terms of "national interests" or "strategic interests", which is what Trump does too. Whether this is the justification, or if it's a call to defend "stakeholder" interests, the underlying objective is always to attack private property rights. In both of these examples of mine there was a "golden share" involved.

On an optimistic note, some of these quasi-nationalized enterprises here have had catastrophic financial outcomes, which has led to some liberalization. In one case, the company in question was a telephone company, and it became much less relevant with time. There seems to be a bifurcation here, which perhaps could be studied, where one path leads to better government, and the other leads to becoming Venezuela.

Yet more reason to require all listed firms to act as their own stock’s market makers

https://mendimeterastit.blogspot.com/2022/01/on-share-market-of-most-liquidity-and.html

