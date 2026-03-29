About forty years ago I came up with a way to make it easier for students to take exams and professors to grade them. Have a roomful of terminals or desktop computers — this was long before students had laptops — running a simple word processor. The exam questions are on the screen, the students type in their answers. I called it Electric Bluebook. It is easier to write with a word processor than a pen and easier for someone else to read what has been written.

To make things easier for the student, the software would display a page listing questions and letting him mark each as not yet done, completed, given up on, or to be looked at again if there is time. When the students were finished, all of the exams would be transferred to the professor’s computer for grading. It is easier to grade exams and comment on them if you grade all the answers to each question before moving on to the next. The computer lets you do that without having to shuffle bluebooks.

A professor might get more tolerant of poor answers after seeing a lot of them, giving an advantage to the students graded last, or more intolerant, giving a disadvantage. A professor might form an opinion of a student based on his answer to one question and let that distort the grade on the next. The software could solve both problems by feeding him the answers to each question in random order.

Electric Bluebook never got to completion, as has happened with a number of my projects. But many years later other people did create such software, this time running on student laptops.

My objective was to make the process as easy as possible for both students and professors. Examsoft, the software that the university I last taught at used, had a different priority, to solve one and only one problem: cheating. The programmers faced the difficult problem of how to let a student use their software on his own laptop while locking him out of everything else on the machine, which might include class notes, answers to old exams, even a downloaded textbook. Also locking him out of the internet.

I liked my design better but could see the depressing reasons for theirs, which started me thinking of alternative approaches to their objective. A school could buy a bunch of cheap laptops dedicated to the sole purpose of taking exams on, wiped clean of everything else after each use. That would get them something like the setting I originally assumed, where Electric Blue Book would have been running on hardware belonging to and controlled by Tulane, where I was teaching at the time, not the student.

Thirty-some years after I came up with the idea for Electric Blue Book and twelve years after I blogged about it I finally got around to searching the web to see what other people had done. There is quite a lot of test taking software out there, much of it running on the Internet. Many of the programs claim to have protection against cheating, in some cases automated, some with remote proctoring. None, so far as I could judge by their webbed description, made any serious effort to make the whole process easier for student and professor.

When I blogged about some of this I got comments from people who knew more about computer security than I did. Some argued persuasively that what Examsoft and its competitors claimed to do was not doable, at least not if sufficient ingenuity went into defeating it. The software can, Examsoft does, take over the computer that it is running on in order to prevent the user from accessing material on his hard drive or online. To evade that, create a virtual computer on your physical computer, load Examsoft on that, and switch between the padlocked virtual computer and the unlocked physical computer at will.

I do not know what precautions the designers of the existing software have taken to defend against that and other attacks. My guess is that the protection provided by the existing software would work against the average test taker, which may as a practical matter be sufficient, but not against a sufficiently sophisticated user. If so, the following alternatives are available:

1. Use something like Electric Blue Book and trust your students.

2. Use something like Electric Blue Book and watch your students.

As one commenter put it:

“How about a hardware solution rather than a software solution: place the teacher’s desk behind the students, rather than in front of them.”

3. Use something like Examsoft, perhaps an improved version with some of my features built in, on the assumption that not many of your students will be able to figure out how to hack it.

4. Write exams designed to be taken open book and open computer.

Another commenter:

I consider “but the student can Google the answer” to be a feature, not a bug: make up questions that require them to think, instead of spitting back memorized trivia.

That reminded me of my solution to a different grading problem. When I was last teaching it was, probably it still is, common to give extra time on exams to students who could persuade the relevant university officials that they had an invisible handicap, some sort of learning disability. While some may have suffered from a real problem, I suspected that in many cases all that was special about their situation was having parents willing to pay a professional to produce the needed diagnosis. I did not like being a party to what I regarded as legalized cheating, had no way of preventing it, did have a way of making it ineffective. If everyone can finish the exam before time runs out, having an extra hour is no longer an advantage.

That was my original reason for trying to write sufficiently short exams. After I had been doing it for a while I concluded that it was a good idea on its own merits. In most contexts getting the right answer is more important than getting it quickly. An exam that most students find hard to complete rewards speed by more than I think it should be rewarded.

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