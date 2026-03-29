David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

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Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
5h

I like requiring exams be taken on school dumb terminals. If students are just answering questions, they shouldn't need anything fancier. If they need their laptop to look things up or run calculations, fine, but copy pasting is not an answer.

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Peter Donis's avatar
Peter Donis
11m

> The software can, Examsoft does, take over the computer that it is running on in order to prevent the user from accessing material on his hard drive or online. To evade that, create a virtual computer on your physical computer, load Examsoft on that, and switch between the padlocked virtual computer and the unlocked physical computer at will.

Or even easier--have a second physical computer nearby.

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