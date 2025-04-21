"The Martians" (Hungarian: "A marslakók") were a group of prominent scientists (mostly, but not exclusively, physicists and mathematicians) of Hungarian Jewish descent who emigrated from Europe to the United States in the early half of the 20th century (Wikipedia)

The label originated as a proposed solution to the Fermi paradox, the puzzle of why no alien race more advanced than humans had yet showed up. The Hungarian immigrants, inhumanly brilliant, speaking an exotic language and with strong accents, were obviously Martians, perhaps the children of Martian scouts who hung around Budapest for a few decades having children by human mothers and then left.

When the question was put to Edward Teller – who was particularly proud of his monogram, E.T. (abbreviation of extraterrestrial) – he looked worried, and said: "Von Kármán must have been talking."

Which Hungarian immigrant scientists are counted among the Martians depends on who is counting them. Istvan Hargittai, in Martians of Science: Five Physicists Who Changed the Twentieth Century, includes only five, four of whom worked on the Manhattan project. Wikipedia list nineteen. All were from Budapest, all of Jewish descent, all brilliant, mostly in math or science, all immigrants to the US. I would add four more, two immigrants to Britain and two who remained in Hungary, for a total of twenty-three.

They are an impressive group. Among them they won eight Nobel prizes — two in physics, three in chemistry, one each in medicine, economics and literature. Members of the group were largely responsible for the creation or discovery of the nuclear chain reaction, the hydrogen bomb, the idea of decision behind the veil of ignorance, the stored-program electronic computer, holography, game theory, Hicks/Kaldor efficiency, the computer language BASIC and Vitamin C.

Scott Alexander, in The Atomic Bomb Considered As Hungarian High School Science Fair Project, explores a variety of explanations, including education:

On the other hand, we have a Hungarian academy producing like half the brainpower behind 20th century physics, and Nobel laureates who literally keep a picture of their high school math teacher on the wall of their office to inspire them. Perhaps even if teachers don’t explain much of the existing variability, there are heights of teacherdom so rare that they don’t show up in the statistics, but still exist to be aspired to?

But finds it an inadequate explanation:

During this era, formal education in Hungary began at age 10. By age ten, John von Neumann, greatest of the Hungarian supergeniuses, already spoke English, French, German, Italian, and Ancient Greek, knew integral and differential calculus, and could multiply and divide 8-digit numbers in his head.

Likewise, consider Paul Erdos, a brilliant mathematician born in Budapest around this time. As per his Wikipedia page, “Left to his own devices, he taught himself to read through mathematics texts that his parents left around their home. By the age of four, given a person’s age, he could calculate, in his head, how many seconds they had lived.”

His final conclusion:

All of this suggests a pretty reasonable explanation of the Martian phenomenon. For the reasons suggested by Cochran, Hardy, and Harpending, Ashkenazi Jews had the potential for very high intelligence. They were mostly too poor and discriminated against to take advantage of it. Around 1880, this changed in a few advanced Central European economies like Germany, Austria, and Hungary. Austria didn’t have many Jews. Germany had a lot of Jews, but it was a big country, so nobody really noticed. Hungary had a lot of Jews, all concentrated in Budapest, and so it was really surprising when all of a sudden everyone from Budapest started winning Nobel Prizes around the same time.

Thomas Snodgrass, in “The Martians and Their Schooling,” cites Scott Alexander but suggests that environmental influences, high schools much better than anything that exists in America today plus one-one-one tutoring by intellectually able tutors, reinforced by a heavy cultural emphasis on scholarship:

“On Saturday afternoons,” wrote Wigner, the gymnasium teachers “often met at a coffeehouse to discuss their work with university colleagues.” Students were sometimes invited along to participate. Can you imagine that level of intellectual exchange today?

may explain more than Scott allows for.

I do not know what the right explanation is but I have a proposal for finding out: genetic testing. The Martians had at least sixteen children, most of whom are probably alive, as are two of the Martians. Get permission for genetic testing from as many as possible and look for patterns.

Doing that will also test my favorite explanation of the Martians: A supergenius Casanova wandering around Budapest with, like Richard Feynman half a century later, a hobby of seducing other men’s wives. All the Martians were born over a forty-eight year period, from 1881 to 1929, so for a vigorous man who started early it would not be impossible; perhaps the later ones were his grandsons.

If I am right, most of the Martians will turn out to have been half brothers, perhaps a few of the later ones half nephews or cousins. It is, I admit, not likely, but it makes a great story and would be much easier to identify from the genetics than a more subtle relationship.

