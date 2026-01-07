David Friedman’s Substack

The Marshwiggle
4h

I think I've said this before, but financial repression is still a thing. China cannot completely prevent money from moving outside the country, but they can and do substantially reduce the flows from what they would be if money were free to move. They can artificially unlink interest rates and other such things from anything to do with the actual state of the international or domestic economy. And much of China is effectively a command economy - banks can be ordered to lend, companies can be ordered to invest, and so on. But perhaps most importantly, foreign companies can be outright forbidden from selling.

Or, to put it this way, your example is between free economies. Your example is convincing - for that case, but not outside that case.

China may need to buy dollars from the US in some form to keep up the deficit - but it chooses what happens with those dollars, and can prevent them from having the effects they normally would, if it so chooses. It pays huge prices for making choices other than what the free market would - but it still so chooses.

Tsvetan Rangelov
10h

What about a situation where there is one currency similar to the gold standard but it is also fiat. I know in the EU area, countries cannot unilaterally print euros and for good reason but maybe a country with a peg towards the EU could get abused by some EU loose monetary policy no?

