David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jumpingjacksplash's avatar
jumpingjacksplash
4h

The best I’ve seen on a list is twisting the loose ends of a tied up plastic bag (eg for takeaways) until they become rigid and you can push them out of the knot quite easily.

Reply
Share
Joy Schwabach's avatar
Joy Schwabach
4h

1. Placing onions in the freezer for 10–15 minutes (or the fridge for 30–45 minutes) slows down the enzyme activity that releases the irritating gas.

2. You can eat more total calories if you shift your calories toward morning and noon. Here's a partial transcript from a video clip at https://nutritionfacts.org/video/eat-more-calories-in-the-morning-than-the-evening/ (It goes on to say that calories in the morning are used to build muscles, and at night to add to fat stores.) But the biggest, easiest way to be thin and healthy is to make a large salad your lunch daily, using a nut-based dressing or added nuts/seeds instead of an oil or cream-based one. See: https://www.drfuhrman.com/blog/162/perfect-salads-made-perfectly-simple?srsltid=AfmBOoqWR78McIHL-VJS0LfA6u4-pqDP_RpG2tN3MfGWedRNvfHI1ue-

Why are calories eaten in the morning apparently less fattening than calories eaten in the evening? One reason is that more calories are burned off in the morning due to diet-induced thermogenesis. That’s the amount of energy the body takes to digest and process a meal, given off in part as waste heat. If you take people and give them the exact same meal in the morning, afternoon, and night, their body uses up about 25 percent more calories to process it in the afternoon than night, and about 50 percent more calories to digest it in the morning. That leaves fewer net calories in the morning to be stored as fat.

Let’s put some actual numbers to it. A group of Italian researchers randomized 20 people to eat the same standardized meal at 8am or at 8pm, and then a week later had them all come back in to do the opposite. So, each person had a chance to eat the same meal for breakfast and for dinner. After each meal, the subjects were place in a “calorimeter” contraption to precisely measure how many calories they were burning over the next three hours. The researchers calculated that the meal given in the morning took about 300 calories to digest, whereas the same meal given at night used up only about 200 calories to process. The meal was about 1,200 calories, but given in the morning, it ended up only providing about 900 calories, compared to more like 1,000 calories at night. Same meal, same food, same amount of food, but effectively 100 fewer calories. So, a calorie is not just a calorie. It depends when we eat them.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Friedman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture