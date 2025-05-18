David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wes's avatar
Wes
14h

As someone who grew up around farm animals, I have been making this argument about vegetarianism for 20 years. Cows are generally living their best life and it's good they exist

So far, 100% of people who have heard this argument are unconvinced. Normal people value the counterfactual life at zero generally

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Friedman and others
Peter Donis's avatar
Peter Donis
19h

What if the concepts of "total utility" and "average utility" simply aren't valid to begin with, because it's not valid to add together utilities of different people (or other beings)? What if the best we can do is to try to make individual interactions positive sum--which would mean making them voluntary, so they only occur if both parties judge that the interaction makes them better off?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by David Friedman and others
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Friedman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture