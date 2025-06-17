David Friedman’s Substack

Chartertopia
8h

I put the national debt problem first, because neither party has shown any interest in countering it. Whatever happens, whether one of the other two scenarios or something else, that debt problem will overshadow everything.

Daniel A. Nagy
7h

I think that if things blow up in the USA, some other currently pleasant places might become unpleasant as well. For example, military adventures might drag in governments formally allied to the US. If you are looking forward to a comfortable retirement in a reasonably rich English-speaking country with opportunities to travel and lecture, Ireland and Dubai are ticking most boxes while having a good track record of neutrality in recent conflicts. Both have somewhat unpleasant climates (though in very different ways) and Dubai's neighborhood is getting a bit scary lately.

Another thing maybe worth considering is keeping one's wealth out of harm's way; a financially troubled US government could get a lot greedier than it currently is on one hand, and the international banking system is too dependent on both American financial services and US government debt on the other hand. Perhaps, shifting a considerable part of savings into cryptocurrencies with some track record of safety and resilience (Bitcoin being the most conservative choice) might be worth considering. Dubai is amazingly crypto-friendly, I was able to live there for many months without a bank account, entirely on crypto: both long term rent or outright purchase of housing and vehicles is doable directly in crypto, and there is a very liquid and convenient market for exchanging cryptocurrencies into cash or online purchase certificates for anything from groceries to clothing, home decor and entertainment. There is a large class of wealthy un-banked people living there (upper middle-class Russians) providing the necessary economies of scale for businesses to serve them.

Full disclosure: We have moved to Dubai mostly for tax reasons, spending the hottest months in Europe (legally) as tourists. In practice, we kept our home in Hungary, just don't spend most of the year here anymore. But TBH, right now I am happy not to be in Dubai, not only because of the scorching heat.

